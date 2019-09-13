The Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center, 1594 Johnson Lane in Lakeside, offers excellent dining, social activities, and exercise programs. The center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thrift store hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch is offered Monday through Friday. If 60-plus the suggested donation is just $6 and includes entrée, full salad bar, homemade soup, drink and delicious dessert. Lunch starts at 11:30 a.m. with soup and salad bar followed by the main course. Call 928-368-5869 the day before for reservations or no later than 10 a.m. the day of the meal. The center announces Matinee (every) Tuesday, free with purchase of your lunch, movie, popcorn and punch.
The following menu
is for Sept. 16-20:
• Monday: Oven fried chicken, sweet potatoes, cole slaw, corn bread, Jello with pears, soup and salad bar.
• Tuesday: Chef salad with green lettuce, tomatoes, shredded carrots, whole grain bread, cantaloupe, soup and salad bar.
• Wednesday: Spaghetti, Italian blend vegetables, spinach salad, whole grain bread, mandarin oranges, soup and salad bar.
• Thursday: Liver and onions or meatloaf, peas and carrots, soup and salad bar.
• Friday: Navajo tacos, pinto beans, shredded romaine, tomatoes, Mexicali corn with peppers, apricots, soup and salad bar.
