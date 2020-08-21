The Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center, 1594 Johnson Lane in Lakeside, is opened for curbside meals for a $6 donation.
Call 928-368-5869 to reserve before 10 a.m. Pick up curbside 11-11:30 a.m.
The following menu is for August 24 - August 28:
• Monday: Chicken and rice with peas, carrots, mushrooms, kale salad or cooked mandarin oranges.
• Tuesday: Lemon pepper fish, butternut squash, steamed broccoli, WW bread, applesauce. chocolate cake.
• Wednesday: Roast beef & gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, WW bread, fruit cocktail.
• Thursday: Oven fried chicken, baked potato, brussel sprouts, spinach salad, pineapple.
• Friday: Beef stew with roasted red potatoes & red peppers, green beans, corn bread, apricots.
Farewell Summer BBQ, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 from 12 - 2pm at the
Bring your friends and family or meet some new ones and help us celebrate the last days of summer. Entertainment will include music and outside games. Lunch will include: Hamburger or turkey burger, hot dog or turkey dog, baked beans, potato salad, corn on the cob, apple pie.
A meal is $7.00 for seniors 60+, $8.00 for adults, $5.00 for kids. Take out meals and outside seating are also available. Call Megan at 928-268-5869 for more info or to make reservations.
