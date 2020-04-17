The Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center, 1594 Johnson Lane in Lakeside, is opened for curbside meals for a $6 donation.
Call 928-368-5869 to reserve before 10 a.m. Pick up curbside 11-11:30 a.m.
The following menu is for : April 20 - April 24
• Monday: Herbed chicken, rice pilaf, cauliflower, mixed greens salad, carrot raisin salad, pineapple.
• Tuesday: Baked fish, butternut squash, California blend vegetables, ww garlic bread, applesauce.
•Wednesday: Chicken parmesan, squash medley, seasoned carrots, garlic bread, fruit salad.
•Thursday: Super salad bar, chicken salad, tuna salad, macaroni salad with peas, mixed greens salad, apricots.
•Friday: Spaghetti and meatballs, squash medley, Caesar salad, ww roll, apricots
Breakfast bags are being offer free from 8:30-10 a.m. Monday -Friday.
