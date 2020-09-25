• Thursday: Beef broccoli w/stir fry vegetables, brown rice, green salad, Mandarin oranges.
• Friday: Bratwurst on bun, sauerkraut, oven fries, seasoned carrots, apple slices, cake.
The Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center, 1594 Johnson Lane in Lakeside, is opened for curbside meals for a $6 donation.
Call 928-368-5869 to reserve before 10 a.m. Pick up curbside 11-11:30 a.m.
The following menu is for September 28- October 2:
• Monday: Breaded fish , sweet potato fries, Brussels sprouts, WG roll, grapes.
• Tuesday: Swedish meatballs, brown rice, CA blend vegetables, kale, peaches and cream.
• Wednesday: Chicken fettuccine, broccoli, Caesar salad, cooked spinach, plums.
