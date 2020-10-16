The Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center, 1594 Johnson Lane in Lakeside, is opened for curbside meals for a $6 donation.
Call 928-368-5869 to reserve before 10 a.m. Pick up curbside 11-11:30 a.m.
The following menu is for Oct. 19 - Oct. 23:
• Monday: Chicken chop suey, over chow mein noodles, steamed spinach, Mandarin oranges, pudding.
• Tuesday: Quiche with spinach and tomatoes, potatoes, peppers, onions, WG biscuit, berries.
• Wednesday: Chicken tacos, romaine and tomatoes, black beans and corn, apricots.
• Thursday: Beef pot pie, with carrots, corn, peas, green beans, WG roll, apple slices.
• Friday: Oven-fried chicken, WG roll, mashed potato, cauliflower, fruit cocktail, brownie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.