The Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center, 1594 Johnson Lane in Lakeside, is open for inside, sit-down dining and for curbside meals for a $6 donation.
Call 928-368-5869 to reserve before 10 a.m. Pickup curbside 11-11:30 a.m.
The following menu is for Feb. 15-19
Monday: Beef taco salad, black beans, stewed tomatoes, shredded lettuce, apricots
Tuesday: Fish and chips, sweet potato fries, Brussels sprouts, coleslaw, WG biscuit, pineapple
Wednesday: Chicken-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, peas, carrots, mixed-greens salad, WG roll, peaches
Thursday: Roast beef and gravy, potatoes, carrots, bread, fruit ambrosia
Friday: Minestrone with mixed vegetables, cucumber-tomato salad, WG roll, tropical fruit
