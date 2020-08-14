The Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center, 1594 Johnson Lane in Lakeside, is opened for curbside meals for a $6 donation.
Call 928-368-5869 to reserve before 10 a.m. Pick up curbside 11-11:30 a.m.
The following menu is for August 17 - August 21:
• Monday: Chicken taco salad, black beans, stewed tomatoes, lettuce and tomatoes, Pico de Gallo apricots.
• Tuesday: Pulled pork, sweet potato fries, steamed cauliflower, WG bun, pears with Jello.
• Wednesday: Ham, scalloped potatoes, squash medley, mixed greens salad or coked spinach, WG roll, watermelon.
• Thursday: Meatloaf or liver, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas and carrots, cornbread, peaches and cream.
• Friday: Chicken Pasta salad, romaine lettuce, WG crackers, cucumber slices and cherry tomatoes, grapes, pudding.
