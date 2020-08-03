PINETOP-LAKESIDE — The Museum, operated by the Pinetop-Lakeside Historical Society, is now open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. The museum will soon open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It is located at 1973 Jackson Lane in Lakeside at the corner of Niels Hansen and Jackson Lanes. Call (928) 368-8123 for more information or follow them on Facebook.
