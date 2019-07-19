Bingo games are in full swing for the summer season at the Pinetop Lakes Golf & Country Club, 4643 Buck Springs Road. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for drinks and bar menu available until 6 p.m. Bingo cards will be sold starting at 5:30 p.m., and games begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. A progressive cover-all game is now offered, with that prize now over $200. There is also a new elevator/lift for those who cannot climb stairs to the game venue.
For further information, call 602-291-9518 or the club at 928-369-4531, ext. 1.
