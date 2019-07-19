Pickleball at the Pinetop Lakes Golf and Country Club has become the fastest growing sport in the USA. Here on the rim the PLGCC got started in 2006 with four courts dedicated to pickleball. They have since added four new ones. Today there are some 22 courts installed in five locations in Show Low, Lakeside and Pinetop.
PLGCC is now hosting one free basic lesson for the public Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in late July and through the month of August. The lessons are under the tutelage of Ron Wilks, a certified USA Pickleball Assn Ambassador. Call Ron at 623-262-1437 to sign up for a free lesson-first come, first serve up to a total of 20 each Thursday. You must also register in the Golf Pro Shop before coming onto the courts and tell them you are registering for the free lesson.
Open play (walk-on) is also available to the public for a small fee from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. and from 2-4 p.m. Thursdays followed by a happy hour and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays. The public can also reserve a court at any times other than those held for open PB play and tennis. Paddles and balls are available. With four courts there is little or no waiting to play.
The club is now offering a racquet sports membership for a nominal initiation and annual fee. Also they now offer a $10 weekly and $30 monthly fee which is particularly useful for family or friends who are just visiting.
For additional information, call Anita Giovannucci at 310-346-5680.
