The third annual Concho Polar Express event will take place from 6 - 8 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 10 at 22 Miller Lane in Concho. Each night, every car will be entered into a prize drawing and one winner will be chosen for each night. Winners will be announced on Facebook through the group page "Neighbors Helping Neighbors in the White Mountains" on Dec. 10. Drive through the Light Show or stop and have cocoa and cookies with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. This event is free and open to the public.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.