The third annual Concho Polar Express event will take place from 6 - 8 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 10 at 22 Miller Lane in Concho. Each night, every car will be entered into a prize drawing and one winner will be chosen for each night. Winners will be announced on Facebook through the group page "Neighbors Helping Neighbors in the White Mountains" on Dec. 10. Drive through the Light Show or stop and have cocoa and cookies with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. This event is free and open to the public.
Polar Express event set for Dec. 9, 10 in Concho
Jacob Hernandez
