Due to current COVID-19 mandates and protocol, the Navajo County Hashknife Sheriff's Posse's, Hashknife Pony Express ride, normally held the first week of February, has been moved to April. Ride dates will be the 14th through the 15th, with the swearing in on April 13.
Mail barrels will be put out in participating post offices on March 1. As the ride nears closer, more information will be provided as per activities of the ride.
