The Hashknife Pony Express ride has been moved from February to April due to COVID-19.
A swearing-in will be held on April 13. The mail will leave the Holbrook post office at 8 a.m. on April 14 and arrive at noon on April 16 in Scottsdale.
As the ride gets closer, more information will be provided.
