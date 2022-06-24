The Show Low Ward Relief Society will have a preparedness fair from 2 to 5 p.m. on June 25 at the downtown chapel, 300 N. 11th St. in Show Low.

Refreshments will be served and nursery will be provided. We would love to see anyone and everyone who would like to join us there. 

