Join the National Forest Service at on Saturday, July 24th at 7:30 PM for a free presentation about the Weird and Wonderful Wildlife of Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area. Discover weird and unusual wildlife and their wonderful adaptations right here at Fool Hollow! The event will be outside at the Adair Amphitheater, located in the East Side Day Use of Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area. There is no entrance fee to attend and the duration will be about one hour. For more information about the evening programs, Children’s Programs Saturdays at 4:00 PM, and nature walks/hikes on Friday mornings at 9:00 AM, or to obtain a free summer program schedule, please call 928-537-3680 or 928-368-2100.
