The 2021 Project Clean Sweep is a program sponsored by the city of Show Low to help residents rid property of unwanted items such as green waste and abandoned vehicles. Proof of residency is required to participate.
This project’s primary goal is to make the city more fire-safe and attractive by sponsoring events that will help educate the public on measures to protect homes and loved ones. This project could also increase property value by making homes more attractive and convenient through the elimination of unwanted items.
Acceptable items include pine needles, tree limbs, wood products, grass clippings and organic materials.
Prohibited items include garbage, plastic, rocks, dirt, glass and other trash mixed with green waste.
Participation in the annual Clean Sweep program is free to those presenting proof of residency via either a city of Show Low utility bill displaying current refuse service or a valid driver’s license listing a physical address within the city limits. Commercial businesses are excluded from the program.
For more information, call 928-532-4000.
