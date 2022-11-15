The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2364 in Pinetop/Lakeside will be hosting a Wreaths Across America ceremony at 11 a.m. on Dec. 17 at Veterans Memorial Park located near Pinetop-Lakeside Town Hall at 325. W White Mountain Blvd. in Lakeside. After the opening ceremony, everyone in attendance will travel to Lakeside Cemetary to place wreaths on the gravesites of fallen veterans. Anyone with questions or an interest in volunteering for the event can contact John Beeler at 928-368-6166.

