This year's White Mountains chili cook-off will be held on May 8 at the Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex, 1101 N. Woodland Road in Lakeside.
There is no admission to the cook-off, but seating will be limited to 150 people for each of two seating periods at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. in order to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols. Face masks will be required until attendees are seated at their tables.
The competition categories are chili and cobbler, and activities will include food tasting, beer garden and wine tasting, food vendors a chainsaw carving demonstration and live music by Blue Tattoo.
To make a reservation, go to www.VisitPinetopLakeside.com or call 928-882-2665, ext. 255, or go to the town of Pinetop-Lakeside's Facebook page.
