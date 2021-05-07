The Pinetop-Lakeside Library schedule for the week of May 10-14
Library hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• All programs except PL3 Game Group and Teen Scene will be postponed during May 3-13 in preparation of the Summer Literacy Program Kickoff event.
• PL3 Gaming at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. This is a board game group for ages 14 and older. (Almanac The Dragon Road continues)
• PLPL Foodies Virtual Cooking Group on Wednesday. Local eatery announced.
• Teen Scene at 3:45 p.m. Thursday
• Tails & Tales Summer Literacy Kickoff Signup Day from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday. First 100 children (under 18) to sign up get a goodie bag and a free slice of pizza from the Crunchy Frog Food Truck.
Call the library at 928-368-6688 with any questions.
They offer curbside pickup.
For more information on these programs or other information, see their website at http://www.pinetoplakesidelibrary.org/ or our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pinetoplakesidelibrary or call 928-368-6688.
