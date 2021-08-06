The Pinetop-Lakeside Library schedule for the week of Aug. 9-13:
Library hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Reminder: All children’s programming will be paused through August and will resume in September.
New: 10 a.m. Aug. 27, meet-and-greet with local authors Elizabeth Bromke, Alice Scott-Ferguson, Jenean Thompson and Nancy E. Turner
PAWS for Reading continues from 10 a.m. to noon every Friday.
We offer curbside pickup. For more information, see our website at http://www.pinetoplakesidelibrary.org
For information regarding any programs or questions, call 928-368-6688 or find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pinetoplakesidelibrary
