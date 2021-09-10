Upcoming events and meetings at the Pinetop-Lakeside Library:
• Family Story Time, 10 a.m. Sept. 7
• Wiggle Worms, 10 a.m. Sept. 9
• Friends of the Library meeting, 1 p.m. Sept. 10
• Adult crafts, making chimes, 3:30-5 p.m. Sept. 14. Maximum of 15. Sign up at the library.
• Lego Club, 4 to 5 p.m. Sept. 27
Library hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
We offer curbside pickup. For more information, see our website at http://www.pinetoplakesidelibrary.org
For information regarding any programs or questions, call 928-368-6688 or find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pinetoplakesidelibrary
