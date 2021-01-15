The Pinetop-Lakeside Library schedule for the week of Jan. 18th-22nd.
Library hours are Mon. – Fri. 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
NEW: Young Innovators on Wed. @ 2:30p.m. (Kindergarten-3rd grade)
Virtual Cookbook Club launched on Facebook on Wed. (see Facebook for all information)
Lego Club on Mon. at 3:00 p.m. (all ages)
Story Time on Tues. 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. (0-8 years)
Wiggle Worms on Thurs. at 10 a.m. (Walkers to 5 years)
Teen Scene on Thurs. at 3:30 p.m.
Adult Coloring on Fri. at 2 p.m. (13 years & up; all supplies provided)
Winter Reading Challenge (Teens & Adults) Read your favorite books and earn prizes. Call the library for more information and to sign up at 928-368-6688
We offer Curbside Pick-up. For more information see our website at www.pinetoplakesidelibrary.org or call us at 928-368-6688.
For more information, please call 928-368-6688 or find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pinetoplakesidelibrary
