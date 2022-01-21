The Pinetop-Lakeside Public Library schedule for the week of Jan. 17-21:

• Monday, Jan. 17, Civil Rights Day, Library will close

• 3:30 p.m. Wednesday: PL3 Board Game Group. Game is "Camel UP"

• 2-4 p.m. Friday: Read Better Be Better, Kick-off/Signup

Library hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

We offer curbside pickup. For more information, see our website at www.pinetoplakesidelibrary.org.

For information regarding any programs or questions, call 928-368-6688 or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pinetoplakesidelibrary.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.