The Pinetop-Lakeside Public Library's debut Scarecrow Story Walk is set for Oct. 23 to Nov. 12.
Enjoy a charming story about a scarecrow as you stroll along our path and view scarecrows created by community members. The story path will be open from Oct. 23 to Nov. 12 during daylight hours on the library grounds. They hope to see you there.
