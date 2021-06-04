The Pinetop-Lakeside Library Volunteers will hold a sidewalk sale in front of the library from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.
Household items, books, and bake goods will be sold to benefit the library programs. Your support is greatly appreciated.
If you have an hour a week the library would welcome your volunteerism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.