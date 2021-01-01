The Pinetop-Lakeside Library schedule for the week of Jan. 4-8:
• Lego Club and Storytime will not be held this week.
• WiggleWorms at 10 a.m. Thursday for walkers to 5 years old
• Teen Scene at 3:30 p.m. Thursday
• Adult coloring at 2 p.m. Friday, and all supplies provided
• Library hours are 9:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call 928-368-6688 or find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pinetoplakesidelibrary/
