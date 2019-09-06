Interested in discussing employment opportunities with healthcare employers or learning about career pathways into healthcare?
Northland Pioneer College is hosting Nursing and Allied Health Career and Education fairs Monday, Sept. 23, at Winslow’s – Little Colorado Campus, 1400 E. Third St., from 12-2 p.m., in the multi-purpose building, and Tuesday, Sept. 24, at NPC’s Show Low – White Mountain Campus, 1001 W. Deuce of Clubs, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. in the Aspen Center. Both fairs are free and open to the public.
Information will be available on a wide variety of healthcare programs, including nursing (RN and LPN), Nursing Assistant, Medical Assistant, Paramedicine (EMT), Surgical Technology and more. Healthcare employers, professional organizations and universities will also be on hand. “This is a great opportunity to learn about career options and network with employers who are hiring,” notes Ben Sandoval, manager of NPC Career Services. “Many of these employers have non-healthcare positions available as well.”
Jobseekers do not need to pre-register. Candidates should dress professionally, bring plenty of résumés to distribute, and be prepared to discuss their professional qualifications with employers.
In addition to career fairs such as these, Sandoval offers free “coffee break” chat sessions to help you prepare for a job search, look over your résumé or cover letter, or simply learn more about a career path that might interest you. For dates, times and locations, visit www.npc.edu/careerservices/calendar.
You do not need to be an NPC student to come chat with Sandoval over a fresh cup of coffee and a donut. Everyone is welcome.
Employers can register to participate in NPC’s Career Services job fairs by contacting Sandoval at 928-289-4516 or by email, careerservices@npc.edu or by clicking the link on the calendar listing for any of the fair or coffee breaks. Registration is free for employers.
