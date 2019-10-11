Public Square Rosary crusade

Our nation is in great need of public prayer, repentance, and conversion. We ask God to save America through the Rosary of His Most Holy Mother. Please join us in praying for our nation at noon Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Festival Marketplace, 1031 E. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low. October 12 marks the 102nd anniversary of the last visitation of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal.

