The Green Thumb Garden Club presents Putting Up the Harvest Part 2 presented by Kay Wilkins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Heritage Center, Udall-Johnson room. Bring a friend.
Learn the specifics of tomato jam, soups, meats, cowboy candy, coleslaw and jams and join for a food tasting.
For more information, call 928-245-1615.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.