Bush Valley Craft Club begins the sale of raffle tickets for a beautiful western quilt. It was designed and created by Alice Wilcox for the club. Members will be selling tickets at different locations throughout the summer.
The larger Alpine community has benefited from the fundraising efforts of the Bush Valley Craft Club for many years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.