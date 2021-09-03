Pine Needlers Quilt Show this Labor Day weekend, Friday Sept. 3 and Saturday Sept. 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Capps Middle School 3375 Buckskin Canyon Road in Heber. Quilt Show includes vendors, quilt and boutique items for sale. Antique quilts for silent auction, bed turning and bake sale. $2 admission.
Other events in the area include:
• Lumberjack Games on Sept. 4 at Tall Timbers Park on State Route 260. Registration is from 7to 8 a.m. and will cost $15 or $10 for early registration.
• Rim Community Library book sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 4 at 3404 Mustang Ave. Call 928-535-5749 for details.
• Gun and knife show to buy, sell or trade from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 4 at the Rim Country Senior Center, 2171 B. St. in Overgaard. Admission is $5.
• Holiday craft bazaar and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at the Community Center. A drawing will be held at noon for a wood pellet grill/smoker.
• Casino night presented by the Overgaard Ponderosa Lions Club, 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 4 at All Seasons Barn, 2355 Bison Ranch Road. Games featured will be Texas hold-em, blackjack, craps and roulette. A ticket purchase of $20 will include $500 in gaming chips. All proceeds will benefit the Lions Club's community projects. More info: 602-317-0951.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.