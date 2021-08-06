The 2021 For the Love of Quilts annual quilt show will be held at St. Mary of the Angels Parish Family Center at 1915 S. Penrod, Pinetop from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. on August 12 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on August 13. Admission is $5 per person.
Pick up quilt entry forms during regular business hours at the Pinetop Star Quilt Shop at 103 W. Yeager Lane, Pinetop. For more information, email Quilters of the White Mountains at info@pinetopstar.com.
