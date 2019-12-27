Help the environment and drop off your bare Christmas tree (no ornaments, wire hooks, lights, tinsel, etc.). You can also drop off cardboard gift boxes for $1 a bag (no wrapping paper) for recycling between Dec. 26 and Jan. 5 at the Collection Center, 1000 S. Woodland Road. Hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday from 9 a.m.- noon. The Collection Center will be close at noon New Year’s Eve Dec. 31, and will be closed all day on New Year's Day.
