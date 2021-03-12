PHOENIX — The American Red Cross offers virtual stress-management and relaxation workshops to help guide military members, veteran communities and their families through stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Join a meeting for a chance to discuss your biggest concerns and learn and practice healthy coping strategies and signup for a virtual workshop. Each small group session is organized by a Service to the Armed Forces staff member in your community.
To register for a session or more information, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/red-cross-service-to-armed-forces-stress-management-workshop-tickets-141486579167.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.