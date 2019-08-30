Register by Aug. 31 for wiener races, receive prizes

SHOW LOW — Alta Sierra Veterinary Hospital will host its fifth annual Running of the Wieners at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, on the Ponderosa Field (upper field) at the Show Low City Park.
Dachshunds and Dachshund mixes compete in the annual race that benefits their Warm Contribution Fund. This fund, that is managed through American Veterinary Medical Foundation (AVMF), helps save animals with life threatening injuries when owners are not able to afford medical attention.
The fastest wiener will receive a grand prize of a free dental provided by Alta Sierra Veterinary Hospital with a value up to $700. Second prize is a Yeti cooler. If you register early, by Aug. 31, ($30) you will receive a swag bag with lots of goodies including a complimentary "Running of the Wieners" T-shirt. Late registration ($35) is open until race day, but you will not receive a swag bag and T-shirt.
The race is open to all dachshunds and dachshund mixes under 20 pounds. Registration forms can be picked up at Alta Sierra Veterinary Hospital, 100 S. Clark Road in Show Low. Or call the clinic at 928-537-2880 and a registration form can be emailed.
For additional fun and prizes there will be a costume contest as well.
