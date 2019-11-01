Muppet Christmas Fun will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Show Low City Campus Gym, 620 E. McNeil. Kids up to 12 years old will create their own Muppet puppet and then watch a Muppet Christmas Carol on the big screen. Kids are welcome to come in pajamas (optional) and bring a blanket and pillow to spread out on the floor. Folding chairs will be available for those who prefer to sit. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Cost is $3 per child and advanced registration is required by Nov. 15. Register at Show Low City Hall, Show Low Aquatic Center or online at www.activityreg.com.
