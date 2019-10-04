An Arizona Town Hall presents White Mountains Community Town Hall "Strong Families Thriving Children" from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Re-Center, 814 E. White Mountain Blvd in Pinetop. Program check-in from 8:30-9 a.m.
When families are strong and children thrive, the community prospers. Let your voice be heard at the White Mountains Community Town Hall.
Register online at https://aztownhall.org.event-3418657 or call 602-252-9600.
