SHOW LOW — Neighborhoods, community groups, apartment complexes, homeowners’ associations and trailer parks are invited to participate in the 36th annual National Night Out, scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 6. National Night Out always occurs on the first Tuesday in August and promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. Be among the 38-plus million neighbors across approximately 16,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide to lock your doors, turn on your front porch lights and spend the evening outside with other neighbors and law enforcement personnel. Celebrate National Night Out by hosting a block party or cookout in your neighborhood.
To get involved and schedule an officer to be at your event, contact Show Low Police Sgt. Shawn Roby at 928-537-5091, ext. 232, or sroby@showlowaz.gov as soon as possible. If you are one of the first four locations to respond, you will receive a $50 gift card to help with your event. For more information about National Night Out, visit natw.org.
