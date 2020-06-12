The family of Bob "coyote" Vollborn invite you to join them in a celebration of life for Bob.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at the VFW Post 9907, 381 N. Central Ave., Show Low.
A pot luck reception following, everyone is welcome to attend.
