Navajo-Apache-Gila Oral Health Coalition, in partnership with Pinetop Fire Department will be hosting a professional CPR class at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Pinetop Fire Station 12, 5976 Buck Springs Road in Pinetop. Cost is $50.
If you need to fulfill your licensing or work requirements or just need to be able to rely on this training for family safety. RSVP is needed to reserve your spot, call the fire department at 928-367-2199.
