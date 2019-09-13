Show Low Elks Lodge 2090 with local business and community members presents Festifall 2019 from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, for individuals with special needs, 16 year and older.
The event will feature dinner, live music by Fat Chance Band, dancing, games, gifts and prizes, photos, surprise guests, autumn picture contest - hand decorated with awards for most authentic, creative and colorful entries (8x11" max size).
Dinner and gifts require RSVP by Sept. 20. Call 928-532-5777 (home) or 602-432-1839 (cell) or email: rmadson777@aol.com for more information or to reserve.
The Elks Lodge is located at 805 E. Whipple in Show Low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.