The Arizona Elk Society White Mountain Chapter will host an Elk Hunting Workshop from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Show Low Elks Lodge 2090, 805 E. Whipple St. in Show low.
Cost is $15 per person and includes a Mexican buffet. Featured presenter will be nationally acclaimed speaker Dan Alder, owner of Diamond Outfitters and co-host of Best of the West Hunting Show. Also on hand will be Arizona Game & Fish Department, a local taxidermist and meat processor and expert elk callers. The workshop will also feature raffles and more.
Reservations are required, seating is limited, this event is expected to sell out. Call 1-800-421-0744.
