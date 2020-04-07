Food distribution at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 3048 Hwy 277, Overgaard 11-1 p.m., Wednesday, April 8 and Monday April 27.
To be eligible, you must be a resident of the Heber/Overgaard community. A power or water bill with your address is required, as well as your Arizona driver's license or ID card.
