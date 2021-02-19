Rim Country Senior Community Center, 2171 B St. in Overgaard, offers lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Cost for lunch is a $6 daily meal and salad or order from our take-and-bake menu. Must call 928-535-5525 a day ahead to reserve lunch. Note: Monday’s lunch must be ordered by 8:30 a.m. Monday. Call them when you arrive at the center. They will bring your lunch out to you.
The following menu is for Feb. 22-26
Monday: Meatball sub, broccoli, chips, salad, fruit
Tuesday: Taco casserole, refried beans, corn, salad, fruit
Wednesday: Spaghetti and meatballs, carrots, roll, salad and fruit
Thursday: Ham and white beans, green beans, corn on the cob, roll, salad, fruit
Friday: Beef tips with brown gravy, egg noodles, cauliflower, roll, salad, fruit
