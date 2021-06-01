The board of directors of the Rim Country Senior Center will have its annual membership meeting at 9 a.m. on June 17 at the center, 2171 B St. in Overgaard.
If you are a member in good standing of the RCSC you are encouraged to participate in the election of the board directors. Make sure your RCSC membership is paid up before the meeting to be eligible to vote.
There are six positions open for a two-year term. Those interested in running for a position on the board need to submit a 200-word or fewer biography and photo no later than June 1 so it can be posted it at the center. The bios and photos may be emailed to rcsc@frontiernet.net.
For more information, contact Kristin Grumkoski, office manager, at 92-535-5525.
