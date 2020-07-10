Rim Country Senior Community Center, 2171 B St in Overgaard, offers lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost for lunch is a $6 daily meal and salad or order from our take and bake menu. Must call 928-535-5525 a day ahead to reserve lunch. Note: Monday’s lunch must be ordered by 8:30 a.m. Monday. Call us when you arrive at the center. We’ll bring your lunch out to you.
The following menu is for July 13 - July 17:
• Monday: Chili dog w/fries, corn on the cob, baked beans, salad fruit, soup.
• Tuesday: Tuna casserole, biscuit, salad, fruit.
• Wednesday: Reuben sandwich, potato salad, salad, fruit, soup.
• Thursday: Meatloaf, a gratin potato, gravy, mixed veg. bread, salad, fruit.
• Friday: Turkey club sandwich, chips, salad, fruit, soup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.