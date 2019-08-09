The Rim Country Senior Community Center, 2171 B St in Overgaard, offers lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday. The salad bar is offered from 11:15 a.m. to 12. Cost for lunch is a $6 donation for over 60 and $7 for under 60. Children under 10 years old is $4. Just to get salad and fruit bar, cost is $4.50.
Call 928-535-5525 to reserve a day before meal and for more information.
The following menu
is for Aug. 12-16:
• Monday: Pork chops, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, salad bar, fruit, soup.
• Tuesday: Chicken Alfredo, egg noodles, mixed vegetables, salad bar, fruit.
• Wednesday: Meat loaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, bread, salad bar, fruit, soup.
• Thursday: Chili bake, chuckwagon vegetables, salad bar, fruit.
• Friday: Herb chicken and gravy, au gratin potatoes, bread, mixed vegetables, salad bar, fruit, soup.
