Rim Country Senior Community Center, 2171 B St. in Overgaard, offers lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Cost for lunch is a $6 daily meal and salad or order from our take-and-bake menu. Must call 928-535-5525 a day ahead to reserve lunch. Note: Monday’s lunch must be ordered by 8:30 a.m. Monday. Call them when you arrive at the center. They will bring your lunch out to you.
The following menu is for March 29-April 3
Monday: Breakfast for for lunch. French toast with syrup, scrambled eggs, sausage, O’Brien potatoes, fruit cup
Tuesday: Grilled Italian sausage on bun with onions and peppers, fries, green beans, salad and fruit, cookies
Wednesday: Ham-and-cheese sub, Southwest corn chowder, chips, salad and fruit
Thursday: Chicken parmesan, Monte Carlo vegetable, pasta penne, salad/Jell-O with Mandarin orange, roll with butter
Friday: Good Friday ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans with bacon, salad, fruit, roll with butter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.