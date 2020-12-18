Rim Country Senior Community Center, 2171 B St. in Overgaard, offers lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Cost for lunch is a $6 daily meal and salad or order from our take-and-bake menu. Must call 928-535-5525 a day ahead to reserve lunch. Note: Monday’s lunch must be ordered by 8:30 a.m. Monday. Call us when you arrive at the center. We’ll bring your lunch out to you.
The following menu is for Dec. 21-24
• Monday: Beef quesadilla, corn, peppers and onions, refried beans, salad and fruit
• Tuesday: Spaghetti with meatballs, broccoli, wheat roll, salad and fruit
• Wednesday: Chicken Alfredo with penne pasta, California blend veggies, wheat roll, salad and fruit
• Thursday: Baked ham, twice-baked potato, carrots, wheat roll, salad and fruit, dessert
• Friday: Closed for Christmas
