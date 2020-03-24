Rim Talkers Toastmasters Club normally meets every Wednesday (meeting was scheduled for Wednesday, March 25), however, it has been suspended due to COVID-19. They anticipate resuming face-to-face meetings in the future. For more information, visit: http://rimtalkers.toastmastersclubs.org/
The meetings are normally held from 6:15-7:15 p.m. at the Solterra Senior Living, 5408 White Mountain Blvd in event room-first floor. The meetings are a learn-by-doing workshop, where participants sharpen their speaking and leadership skills in a fun, no-pressure atmosphere. Guests are welcome.
